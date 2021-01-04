Congress High Command Unable To Decide On TPCC Chief As Trouble Brews In Telangana

TPCC In-charge Manickam Tagore is in a dilemma. With the Congress High Command dilly-dallying over the decision on appointing a new Telangana Congress chief, several TPCC leaders are jumping ship.

The biggest shocker to the Telangana Congress came when Mugugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy declared his intention to switch his loyalties to the BJP. He said that he will be joining the saffron party soon.

To make matters worse, there is widespread dissent and infighting within Telangana Congress over the appointment of new TPCC chief. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao has openly threatened to quit the party if the High Command were to choose Revanth Reddy for the Congress party's top post in the state. In fact, VH was even seen singing praises of Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao in an indication that he might be planning to leave the party too.

Meanwhile, the Congress High command in Delhi is still in a dilemma over the choice of new TPCC chief even after speaking to over 150 senior leaders for days. It is being said that Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore is not able to persuade the High Command, particularly after several leaders from the party met AICC chief Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.