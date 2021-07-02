Congress High Command Summons Bhatti Vikramarka

Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy was appointed as the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and he will take charge on July 7th.

Several Congress leaders opposed Revanth Reddy being appointed as TPCC Chief. After the High Command decided Revanth Reddy as TPCC Chief, senior leaders maintained silence without extending their solidarity. It is all known knowledge that MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy expressed anguish over the high command's decision.

Bhatti Vikramarka is one of the senior Congress leaders who maintained silence over Revanth Reddy's appointment as TPCC Chief. Recently, Bhatti Vikramarka attended the CM's all party meeting on the Dalit Empowerment scheme at Pragathi Bhavan. He also praised CM KCR. Now, it looks like the high command is angry with Bhatti's behaviour. Bhatti Vikramarka got a call from high command on Thursday and he went to Delhi immediately.

According to the reports, the high command is going to pacify the sulking Bhatti Vikramarka and would explain that he will be having his own importance in the party as CLP leader. Earlier, rumours broke out that Bhatti Vikramarka is likely to join the pink party and the high command may also speak on this issue.

Reports claim that not only Bhatti Vikramarka but also the high command is going to call a few other leaders from Telangana to Delhi.