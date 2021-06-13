Congress High Command To Announce TPCC Chief On Monday

After the resignation of TPCC Chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy, the exercise for choosing the new president started long back. AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore gave a detailed report about the senior leaders of Congress party in Telangana to the High Command. Despite the Congress Party not doing well in the last few elections, the race for the TPCC Chief is strong. Jeevan Reddy, Jana Reddy, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, Revanth Reddy, Bhatti Vikramarka and many others are in the race for the TPCC chief Post. According to the reports, the High Command is not going to delay anymore and is likely to announce the TPCC Chief on Monday.

It is said that many Congress leaders are in Delhi. MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has been staying in Delhi from the last couple of days. PCC Working President Revanth Reddy and CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka also went to Delhi.

According to the reports, all the three leaders are in talks with Congress senior leaders in Delhi. Manickam Tagore, the Congress general secretary incharge of Telangana affairs arrived in Delhi on Saturday. It is learned that all the three leaders held talks with him separately. Final discussions will be held with AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other key leaders and will decide who is going to be the new TPCC Chief.

It is said that the High Command is showing interest towards Revanth Reddy and he is likely to be the new TPCC Chief. If Revanth Reddy is given TPCC Chief then the remaining leaders will be given other key posts.