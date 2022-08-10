Congress Focus on Munugode Bypolls

After Munugode sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy resigned from the Congress, all the parties are gearing up to show their strength in the constituency. According to the reports, Congress's total focus was on Munugode Bypolls. AICC Incharge Tagore is going to meet AICC secretary Bose Raju today and is likely to sketch some strategies to score a win in the constituency. The bypoll is likely to be held along with Assembly elections to Himachal Pradesh which is due in November.

Nalgonda Congress MP and former PCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy expressed hope that the Congress will win the by-election and teach a fitting lesson to Rajagopal Reddy.

Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit Congress and resigned from his assembly membership. He submitted his resignation to state assembly speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, which the latter accepted immediately. Later, the speaker's office notified the vacancy for the Munugode assembly seat and forwarded it to the Election Commission to conduct the by-election at the earliest.