Congress Factions Clash In Front Of Gandhi Statue

The Congress Party in Telangana seems not ready to learn lessons from its humiliating defeats and utter marginalisation. Intense groupism and rampant bickering still seem to be the order of the day. On October 2, the day when Mahatma Gandhi, the apostle of peace was born, rival Congress factions bitterly clashed, abused one another and created a ruckus, right in front of the Gandhi statue. The incident occurred in Janagam district headquarters town on Friday.

For the past some time, the Congress in Janagam is deeply divided into former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah group and DCC chief Janga Raghava Reddy group. Party senior leader Shravan Dasoju was to be the chief guest at the October 2 faction.

However, Ponnala faction came early, garlanded Gandhi statue and was returning after the programme. While they were returning, they ran into Janga Raghava Reddy faction. Soon wordy duel and verbal abuse followed. It soon deteriorated into a free-for-all. Some party workers fell down on the road and got their clothes soiled. Finally, the police had to intervene and disperse both the factions. The mute witness to this brawl was the Mahatma himself.