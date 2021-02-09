Congress To Connect With Farmers to Reclaim Adilabad

An interaction programme for farmers from Bheemsari village in Adilabad constituency is organized in Bheemsari village in Adilabad district from Tuesday. This will be the first programme held by Congress party leaders led by CLP Leader Bhatti Vikramarka to boost the confidence of the party cadre at the ground level in the district after the 2018 Assembly election.

This programme is being organized in Bheemsari to attract people’s attention as the Adilabad Rural ZPTC seat is lying vacant. The interaction programme held with the farmers of Bheemsari and Dhanora (B) villages will focus on the problems face by the farmers.

As the party had a stronghold over the region till 2009, the State leadership is aiming to strengthen the party presence in the district. However, it started losing its base after the formation of a separate state as the leadership neglected senior leaders.