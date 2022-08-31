Congress to Begin Election Campaign for Munugode By-poll from Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Days after TRS and BJP campaigned in bypoll-bound Munugode assembly constituency, Telangana Congress announced that it will begin its election campaign in the region from September 1. TPCC president and Malkajgiri MP Revanth Reddy criticised the BJP and TRS for sidetracking public issues and said the people of Munugode constituency will not give their vote to these parties.

“Congress will begin its election campaign for Munugode by-election from September 1,” Revanth said.

Reiterating that Congress had a strong presence in Munugode, Revanth said their party will give a tough fight to both ruling TRS and the BJP parties in the upcoming by-poll. He said Congress has held several public meetings and reached out to the people of 175 villages in the constituency.

The Congress leader claimed that the Munugode constituency had not received due financial support. He alleged that in terms of projects, CM KCR has done immense damage to Nalgonda. He said under the TRS regime, state government programs have become party programs.

It is pertinent to note that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on August 20 started its campaign for the Munugode Assembly seat in a by-election and CM KCR had launched the party campaign in the constituency.

Criticising the CM KCR for visiting Bihar and extending monetary help to the families of soldiers killed in the violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, TPCC chief said the chief minister should first help the needy people of Telangana.

He alleged that KCR was helping people from other states by giving Telangana taxpayers’ money for his political gains. The Malkajgiri MP further said the Congress party will announce the name of its candidate for the Munugode bypoll at the right time. Speculations are rife that Congress may declare Palvai Sravanthi or Chalammala Krishna Reddy as the party's candidate in the Munugode by-election.