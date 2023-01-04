Congress Appoints Manikrao Thakre as New AICC Incharge of Telangana

Hyderabad: After Congress leader Manickam Tagore’s exit as incharge of Telangana Congress affairs, the party high command named Manikrao Thakre as the new AICC incharge of Telangana.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Manikrao Thakre in place of Manickam Tagore who has been shifted to Goa. He will replace Dinesh Gundu Rao as party’s Goa incharge.

“Congress President has appointed Manikrao Thakre as AICC in-charge of Telangana, with immediate effect," Congress General Secretary, Organisation,” KC Gopal said in a communique.

Thank Hon’ble Congress President ⁦@kharge⁩ ji for the new responsibility.

Will do my best with ⁦@INCGoa⁩ colleagues to build better Organization from the booth level . Thank the 43,00000 Congress members of ⁦@INCTelangana⁩ for their love and affection .💕🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/fCt4RHf87P — Manickam Tagore .B🇮🇳✋மாணிக்கம் தாகூர்.ப (@manickamtagore) January 4, 2023

Earlier in the day, reports emerged that Manickam Tagore has stepped down as AICC incharge of Telangana. There were unsubstantiated reports that Tagore quit the job blaming the state Congress leaders for not cooperating with him.

Also Read: Will Priyanka Gandhi Step In as TPCC Incharge as Manickam Tagore Steps Down