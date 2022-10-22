Congress Alleges TRS and BJP Are Indulging in Unethical Politics to Woo Munugode Voters

Hyderabad: Making light of the issue of ‘hype’ over political leaders switching sides to the ruling TRS and BJP, the Telangana Congress claimed both the parties are creating a hype over 'joining' or 'rejoining' of some leaders belonging to Backward Classes just to confuse the Munugode voters.

Accusing the TRS and BJP of pursuing immoral and unethical politics, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Working President Mahesh Kumar Goud said the brouhaha over switching loyalties is nothing but a 'mutual exchange of leaders to cheat’ the voters in by-election.

In a press release on Saturday, the Congress leader said both the parties have realised their humiliating defeat in Munugode bypoll at the hands of Congress and therefore enacting dramas to seek voters attention.

Both TRS and BJP are pursuing immoral and unethical politics. Both parties have sensed a humiliating defeat in Munugode at the hands of Congress and therefore, they are jointly enacting dramas to attract the attention of voters, especially those belonging to BC communities,” he said.Mahesh Kumar Goud, in a media statement on Saturday, said instead of using BC leaders as poster boys for the campaign, both TRS and BJP must explain the initiatives taken by their governments in Telangana and at the Centre for the welfare of BCs.

“Neither the BJP Government at the Centre nor TRS Government in Telangana did anything to empower BCs. Since there is nothing worth taking credit for, TRS and BJP are distracting the voters from their failures by indulging in 'mutual exchange' of leaders,” Mahesh Kumar Goud said.

He further said that Congress candidate Palvai Shravanti has been receiving tremendous response across the Munugode constituency while the BJP and TRS leaders are being rejected by the people.

