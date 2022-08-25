Congress Alleges Hyderabad Police Used ‘Brutal’ Force Against Protestors 

Hyderabad: After videos of Hyderabad police storming the houses of protestors and miscreants and in the night going viral, Congress condemned the Telangana Police for its crackdown against those who participated in the protest demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh for his alleged derogatory remarks against the Prophet Muhammad.

Senior Congress leader Sameer Waliullah on Thursday said police personnel trespassed into the houses of Muslims in Shalibanda and other areas late at night and arrested every youth present in the house. They used abusive language against the entire community in full public view.

The videos recorded by the local media and individuals clearly show that innocent Muslim youth were brutally beaten and subjected to third-degree torture, Sameer said in a statement here.

In one viral video, at least six policemen in riot gear can be seen breaking open the door of a house, grabbing the men and assaulting them.

“We had witnessed such instances of police brutality in many BJP governments but the TRS Government has broken all those records,” he said.

3 persons were caught bythe

protesters for pelting stonesat @TelanganaCOPs to disturb the peaceful protest which was going on at Shali banda #Hyderabad after that police entered into the houses of local residents and lathicharged most of them who got arrested were non protesters https://t.co/sf0O70UGst pic.twitter.com/oryBbr2BtS — Telangana Congress Minority Department (@tpccminority) August 24, 2022

The Congress leader further stated that thousands of Muslim youth held peaceful protests demanding the arrest of BJP MLA Raja Singh who made derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed. All those protests could have been avoided if the State Government would've accepted the demand made by former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir of arresting Raja Singh under the PD Act.

भाजपा विधायक के नफरत भरे बयान के कारण आज तेलंगाना में साम्प्रदायिक सौहार्द खतरे में है। ये अचानक हुआ घटनाक्रम नहीं है। विधायक ने सोच समझकर केवल धार्मिक भावनाएं आहत करने के मकसद से ही वो वीडियो जारी किया था। तेलंगाना-हैदराबाद की महान जनता की शक्ति सांप्रदायिक सौहार्द है। pic.twitter.com/4c6HPZrhqH — Nadeem Javed (@nadeeminc) August 25, 2022

“Congress leader Shabbir Ali was the first to demand Raja Singh's arrest under the PD Act,” Sameer said, adding that Ali had rightly pointed out that Raja Singh was a habitual offender with over 30 cases of hate speeches pending against him.

Also Read: Prophet Remarks: Raja Singh Re-arrested, Hyd Police May Invoke PD Act Against MLA

Sameer accused the TRS Government of trying to protect Raja Singh by booking a weak case against him and asserted that due to the protest held by the youth and the demand made by Shabbir Ali, that the TRS Government invoked PD Act against Raja Singh.

