Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Hyderabad Central University (HCU) over the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ on Thursday. Defying the ban on a controversial BBC documentary, a large number of students turned up to watch the docu-film on campus.

The pro-Left Students' Federation of India (SFI) organised the screening of part 1 and 2 of the BBC documentary. To confront the SFI call, the right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) announced that it would screen The Kashmir Files movie on the same campus.

This led to the heated arguments and clash between the students union groups and the university officials had to call the police to calm down the situation. The police officials told the students that screening of any movie or documentary is not permitted on the university campus.

The ABVP students staged a dharna in front of the entrance gate of the university and alleged that the university officials allowed the screening of a controversial documentary while they were barred from screening The Kashmir Files on campus.

Notably, the BBC documentary was screened at the HCU campus on January 21 and the ABVP strongly protested the screening and complained to the Vice Chancellor. Later, the varsity Registrar asked for a report from the security officials. The screening of a BBC documentary on all OTT platforms has been banned by the government.