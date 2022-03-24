Confluent Medical Enters Hyderabad

Confluent Medical, an Arizona headquartered medical devices company, has announced establishment of a pilot manufacturing facility in Hyderabad and its aggressive expansion plans for the next 12 months.

The company is slated to bring high-end technology for manufacturing of Nitinol products – a first in India. Confluent Medical Technologies offers an array of Nitinol contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. From simple and delicate wireform devices to complex and unique laser cut designs, they are aiming to bring the latest in technological advances in Hyderabad. The facility will cater to the customers in India and Asia.

Confluent Medical Technologies is a leading materials science, development and manufacturing partner to medical device manufacturers. Confluent Medical supports the design, development and manufacturing of life-saving implants, minimally invasive delivery systems and other medical devices utilized in some of the most innovative and technologically challenging applications in the medical device industry including many of the world’s leading medical device OEMs as well as innovative small- and mid-sized companies.

The announcement was made after Minister Mr. KT Rama Rao’s meeting with Mr. Dean Schauer, Director, Chief Executive Officer & President, Confluent Medical in the USA. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce Dept. and Mr. Shakthi M Nagappan, Director Lifesciences, Government of Telangana were also present during the meeting.

The Confluent team briefed the Minister that Confluent Medical recently announced strategic investment from TPG capital to fuel their next stage of growth and expansion. The company’s objective is to bring high end medical technology to India for the first time and Hyderabad has been chosen for this announcing Confluent’s entry into the country. Confluent will also be working on bringing its biomedical textile services from concept, design to full-scale production.

Hon’ble Minister Mr. K.T Rama Rao said that “I’m extremely happy to note that Confluent Medical Technologies has chosen Hyderabad, Telangana to mark its entry in India. MedTech is one of the strategic focus sectors for the Government of Telangana and we are happy to offer all necessary support to Confluent Technologies to expand in Telangana. I’m looking forward to further bolster the partnership between the State of Telangana and Confluent Medical Technologies to strengthen our leadership position in life sciences, and in particular, the medical devices sector.”