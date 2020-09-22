The parents of Sumedha Kapuria, a twelve-year-old girl, who accidentally slipped into an open canal and died, registered a complaint against Minister for Urban Development KT Rama Rao, GHMC Bontu Ram Mohan, GHMC commissioner, zonal commissioner, local corporator, and other officials, claiming that their child died due to the negligence of GHMC officials.

A written complaint has been lodged and the case has been registered under Section 304 of the IPC against them. Meanwhile, Sumedha, daughter of Abhijit and Sukanya, a resident of Kakatiya Nagar in Neredmet, left her house last Thursday evening on her bicycle as part of her evening trip.

The family members of Sumedha lodged a complaint with the police as their daughter didn't return home even after many hours. Sumedha was found dead in the Banda Cheruvu and her body was retrieved by the Disaster management teams of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.

Speaking to a news agency, Sukanya Kapuria, mother of the deceased girl Sumedha said, "We have been living in Deendayal Nagar, Malkajgiri, for more than two years, and many times in the past, local residents had complained about the drains."