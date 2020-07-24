HYDERABAD: Telangana which continues to maintain worrisome trend with spike in COVID-19 cases with each passing day, has now entered into a stage of "Community Transmission '' said Director of health services G. Srinivasa Rao . The Telangana health department on Thursday practically admitted that there has been community spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Rao said that COVID-19 virus has spread into the community no one knows who is a carrier of the virus and who is not.

He warned the public to stay extremely cautious for the next four to five weeks as they are going to be crucial.

Speaking about the number of cases across the state, he said that the number of COVID-19 cases being registered in GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) limits gradually witnessing a downfall. In contrast to this, coronavirus cases in tier two cities Karimnagar, Warangal, Nizamabad and other cities were increasing, said Rao.

He expressed outrage on people who were stepping out of homes without following any precautionary measures.

He said that the majority of the people in the state are following precautionary measures but a few were not following any safety measures.

Director of health services urged people not to ignore any of the signs of ill health, especially COVID-19 symptoms like fever, dry cough, cold or other symptoms.

People who don't follow precautionary measures like wearing a mask and following social distance risk their lives and landing several others in problem with the risk of being infected with COVID-19, as they are spreading the disease to the rest of the state.

Rao reminded people that we need to get used to living with the virus, that means we have to take enough care to protect ourselves from getting infected with the virus and spreading the disease to the rest.

Telangana reported 1,567 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with this the total number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 50,826. Nine deaths have been reported, taking the total deaths due to the virus to 447 across the state.

A total of 39,327 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals. Currently, there are 11,052 active cases in the state.