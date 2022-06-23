Common Recruitment Board For Universities In Telangana

The Telangana government on Thursday constituted a common board for centralized recruitment of teaching and non teaching staff in all the universities in the state exccept Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences to bring uniformity and expeditious recruitment.

The Higher Education department issued an order constituting the board which will be headed by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman.

The Special Chief Secretary/Principal Secretary/Secretary to the Higher Education department/administrative department concerned and special CS/principal secretary/secretary, Finance department will be members, while the Commissioner of Collegiate Education is the member convenor.

All the recruitment of variuos posts in all the state universities will be taken up by the board. Earlier, the recruitment to various posts were conducted by the respective universities.

