Come December, Telangana Schools And Colleges May Reopen

It's been a long break for students who have been taking classes online following the coronavirus pandemic. Even though there is no clarity on when the academic schedule will resume in the real sense, we hear that Telangana State is considering the option of reopening schools and junior colleges for Classes IX to XII in December.

The academic year 2020-21 will be for 120 days. It is learnt that several meetings conducted recently by the Education Department in Telangana state, between all the stakeholders such as teachers, school management and parents on the reopening of senior and junior colleges. Not only the schools but also planning to open residential schools, However, the date for reopening is yet to be finalized by the state government.

If the schools are reopened they have to strictly follow the covid-19 rules issued by the Central and State government. The government is planning to conduct the board exams for 10th and 12th standard students in April-May. “If the classes resume by December, within four months they have to cover the important topics and to get prepare the students for practicals as well. Classes will conduct on shift wise” said the official.

As of now, GHMC elections dates have been declared, so the schools and colleges will reopen in the second week of December. However, the approval has to come from the state government as a proposal in this regard has been sent to Telangana chief minister KCR.