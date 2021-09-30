Columbian Delegation visit Hyderabad's Genome Valley for Study

A high-level delegation from Columbia headed by Hon’ble Minister of Health and Social Protection, Mr. Fernando Ruiz Gómez visited Hyderabad today on a two-day visit to witness first-hand the life sciences initiatives and clusters like Genome Valley of Telangana. Hon’ble Vice Minister of Knowledge, Innovation, and Productivity, Mr. Sergio Cristancho representing Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation and HE Ambassador Mrs. Mariana Pacheco, Embassy of Colombia were also part of the delegation which consisted of 34 members representing various sectors-Government (Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Colombia, Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation), Academy and Private sector.

The objective of this mission was to know and learn about the ecosystem around the production of medicines and vaccines in Hyderabad, and thus replicate the same through new regulations, JV's, and the signing of B2B, G2B, and G2G, to promote manufacturing and serve the local market and the LAC region from Colombia.

The delegation met with the Hon’ble Minister for I&C, Shri KT Rama Rao, wherein they expressed their appreciation for the phenomenal work carried out by the state government to promote the life sciences sector. Mr. K.T. Rama Rao said that “We are delighted to host the esteemed delegation in Hyderabad-the Life Sciences capital of India. It is a matter of pride for us that leaders from Colombia are keen to study the life sciences ecosystem of Telangana to create a similar infrastructure in their country, and this is indeed a big global recognition for the efforts of the state government in creating a robust life sciences ecosystem”. Principal Secretary Industries and Commerce Shri. Jayesh Ranjan and Mr. Shakthi Nagappan, Director (Life Sciences & Pharma) and CEO, Hyderabad Pharma City Ltd also participated in the meeting.

HE Ambassador Mrs. Mariana Pacheco, Embassy of Colombia said that “on behalf of the Government of Colombia let me thank the Government of Telangana for their open arms and generosity with Colombia. We are very impressed with the development of the cluster for Biomedical research, for the extraordinary Pharma and vaccine manufacturing, and for the promotion of training of key personnel for the ecosystem to continue growing. Our admiration for your generosity for the good of India and humanity”.

The delegation also visited the Council of Scientific And Industrial Research–Centre for Cellular And Molecular Biology (CSIR–CCMB) and the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) to learn about the ongoing research, industry-academia institution and scientific infrastructure present at the institute. They also visited Genome Valley to witness the eminence of India’s first clean R&D and manufacturing sector. The delegation also visited IKP knowledge park and MN park to witness the R&D facilities companies present on the premises.