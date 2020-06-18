SURYAPET: Colonel Santosh Babu was cremated with all state and military honours at his native Kesaram village in Suryapet district on Thursday, June 18. Babu, Commanding Officer of the Bihar Regiment manning the LAC at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, was among 20 soldiers killed in a bloody clash with Chinese troops on Monday night.

Thousands gathered near the residence of the Colonel in Vidyanagar to pay their last respects to the slain soldier who was killed in a violent border clash with Chinese troops near Galwan Valley of Ladakh on Monday night.

Babu's mortal remains were brought to Suryapet by road after it was brought to the city by a special aircraft on Wednesday evening.

Along with army personnel, police, politicians and others gathered at the Colonel's residence to pay rich tributes.

Thousands of people were seen standing on the way to the Colonel's residence for about two kms from morning to catch a glimpse of the soldier.

After his mortal remains were brought outside his house, people raised slogans praising him and the India Army for their selfless efforts to protect the country.

All attendees maintained social distancing and were seen wearing masks in accordance with COVID-19 norms.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy were among those who paid their tributes to the army officer's mortal remains at the airport.