Colonel Santosh Babu Awarded Maha Vir Chakra Posthumously

Colonel Santosh Babu was awarded the Mahavir Chakra (Posthumously) by President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday. According to President of India Twitter handle, the tweet reads, "President Kovind presents Maha Vir Chakra to Colonel Bikumalla Santosh Babu, 16th Battalion, Bihar Regiment (Posthumous). He displayed exemplary leadership and astute professionalism. He showed conspicuous bravery in the face of enemy and made supreme sacrifice for the nation."

Santosh Babu's wife and mother were present at Rashtrapati Bhawan to receive the honour.

Santosh Babu, the commanding officer of the 16 Bihar regiment was one of the 20 soldiers who died in the fight with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.