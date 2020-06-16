HYDERABAD: Colonel B Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer, was one among the soldiers killed in the standoff with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley region in Ladakh on Monday night. The Army officer belonged to Suryapet in Telangana.

Santhosh Babu's mother said, " I am both sad and happy" while speaking to the media about her son's death. She also added, I am happy that my son laid down his life for the sake of the country but as a mother, I find it hard to get over his loss. He is the only son to me."

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the killing of army officer Santhosh Babu on the border. In a statement, he said, Colonel Santosh has sacrificed his life for the nation and his sacrifice cannot be valued in words. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Col Santosh’s parents, his wife and children and other family members.

Expressing her condolences to the family members, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan took to twitter and wrote, “Lets pay our homage to Col Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment. The Valiant officer made the ultimate sacrifice today at Galwan Valley. I pray for all the martyrs and their grieving families. May God bless their souls (sic).