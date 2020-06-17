Colonel Santhosh Babu's Mortal Remains Shifted To Suryapet

HYDERABAD: The mortal remains of Colonel Bikkumallu Santhosh Babu, who was killed in a violent border clash with Chinese troops near Galwan Valley of Ladakh, was shifted to Suryapet by road after they were brought to the city by a special aircraft on Wednesday evening. The special plane that brought the Colonel's body, touched down at the Hakimpet Air Base near Hyderabad.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and state IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy were among those who paid their tributes to the army officer's mortal remains at the airport.

After a guard of honour by army soldiers at the airport as a mark of respect for the departed army officer, his body was taken to his native Suryapet town by road in an ambulance. His funeral will take place on Thursday at a designated place in his farm land near Suryapet with full state honours.

Earlier in the day, Colonel Santosh's wife Santoshi along with her two children landed at the Hyderabad airport from Delhi. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar received them at the airport.

Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the Bihar Regiment that was manning the LAC at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, was among 20 soldiers killed in a bloody clash with Chinese troops on Monday night.