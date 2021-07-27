Colleges Cannot Force Students To Pay Full Fees: TAFRC

Days after a second-year engineering student who ended her life as her family was not able to pay her college fees, the Telangana State Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has told the authorities of engineering colleges to not force the students to pay the entire fee in one go.

All Indian Council for Technical Education also issued orders to the Engineering colleges stating that the colleges should allow the students to pay the fee in multiple installments in view of financial difficulties faces by many due to the COVID-19 situation.

“All the engineering colleges are directed to follow the instructions of AICTE with regard to payment of tuition fee by students and not to coerce them to pay the fee in a single installment. Appropriate action would be taken against colleges that do not follow the existing rules/instruction issued by all concerned,” read a release from TAFRC addressed to the principals of engineering colleges.

Ever since the coronavirus pandemic has struck the nation, colleges, schools and other educational institutions have been shut. Many people have lost their livelihood. Despite the government asking the management of the educational institutions to charge half the fee but they are charging full fees.