Coldwave Grips Telangana: Komaram Bheem Asifabad Shivers at 6 Degrees

Hyderabad night temperature dropped further for fourth day in a row. In the morning hours, Patancheru recorded the lowest temperature of 11.2 degrees Celsius. The temperature in several other areas of the city was also lower than normal. The Indian Meteorological Department stated that the city will continue to shiver for the next five days. It has issued a yellow warning to the city. According to the IMD forecast, the city temperature will likely range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius and may dip in isolated areas over the next few days.

Several districts in Telangana have been hit by the cold wave with temperatures as low as 10 degrees Celsius since the early morning hours.Komaram Bheem Asifabad on Monday recorded the lowest temperature of 6 degrees Celsius, while Adilabad, Mancherial, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Kamareddy and Jagtial also recorded single-digit at night. Telangana State Development Planning Society warned a few districts like Nirmal, Mulugu, Mancherial, Peddapalli and Nizamabad that the temperature might range from 5 degrees Celsius to 10 degrees Celsius for the next two days.

Rangareddy — 8.8 degrees Celsius

Komram Bheem Asifabad — 6 degrees Celsius

Adilabad — 6.2 degrees Celsius

Sangareddy — 9.1 degrees Celsius

Mancherial — 8.2 degrees Celsius

City

Secunderabad — 12.1 degrees Celsius

Hayathnagar — 12.3 degrees Celsius

Serilingampally — 13.2 degrees Celsius

Patancheru — 11.2 degrees Celsius

Rajendranagar — 11.2 degrees Celsius