Coldest Place in Telangana Right Now

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain and thundershowers in parts of Telangana from October 30 to November 1. According to the IMD, the low-pressure area over the southwest Bay of Bengal on Wednesday has now moved off the Sri Lankan coast, and the associated cyclonic circulation extends up to 3.1 kilometres above mean sea level. It is expected to move westward over the next 48 hours.

The skies will be partly cloudy and hazy in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 31 and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, Kohir in Sangareddy district recorded the lowest temperature of 14 degrees Celsius, while Khammam had the highest temperature of 34.8 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures in the state are expected to range between 17 and 20 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures ranging from 31 to 33 degrees Celsius.