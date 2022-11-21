Cold Wave in Telangana: Some Areas Record Temperatures Below 10 Degrees

Telangana is gripped by cold wave conditions with some places in the state on Sunday, November 20, recording minimum temperature of less than 10-degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange-code warning for Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtiyal, Rajanna Sircilla, Medak and Sangareddy districts. Sirpur (U) in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district was the coldest on Sunday with lowest temperature at 7.3-degree Celsius. Adilabad recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degree Celsius and in Medak (10 degree Celsius). Meanwhile, Nandanavanam located in the outskirts of Hyderabad has recorded a temperature of 11.7-degree Celsius.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is likely to be 2-4 degrees below normal at isolated places in the northern districts of Telangana. It has forecast light to moderate rain or thunder showers at isolated places in the southern districts over the next two days.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state of Andhra Pradesh, several districts are likely to witness thunderstorms for the next four days.

