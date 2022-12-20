Cold Wave: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The minimum temperature in Hyderabad is expected to drop and the city is likely to witness cold waves till Friday as India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the city.

The minimum temperature in the city is likely to be in the range of 11 to 15 degrees Celsius for the next four days.

On Monday, IMD reported that the minimum temperature in Hyderabad was 14.5 degrees Celsius. Adilabad which recorded 9.9 degrees Celsius was the least.

Apart from Hyderabad, the minimum temperatures in Telangana’s other districts including Hanumakonda, Jagitial, Jangaon, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Siddipet, Warangal, etc are likely to be in the same range. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for these districts too.

Besides the yellow alert, the weather department has issued an orange alert for a few districts including Adilabad, Komarambheem, Mancherial, Medak, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, and Vikarabad.

