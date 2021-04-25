Coal Loading Shed in Kothagudem Collapses

The coal loading belt shed at Rudrampur Coal Handling Plant (RCHP) which falls under the Kothagudem area collapsed. The incident took place on Saturday. According to officials, no one was injured in the incident as it took place during the lunch hour.

In-charge General Manager R Narayana Rao, Area Safety Officer Koti Reddy, the RCHP DGM V Venkateshwarlu, Senior Security Officer Ramana Reddy, and the TBGKS Kothagudem area president Md. Razack visited the site and discussed with the workers what could be the reason for the collapse of the coal load belt shed.

According to the reports, it is said that the shed collapsed due to the heavy accumulation of coal dust on the shed. The dust, equal to three to four lorry loads, exerted pressure on the iron girders that supported the shed.