Coaches of Secunderabad- Danapur Express Got Separated From Engine

The bogies of Secunderabad-Danapur Express on Tuesday got separated from the engine and made passengers face tensed moments. The incident took place near Station Ghanpur, Janagaon district at 10:54 am. The train heading towards Danapur from Secunderabad was separated following coupling issues between the power car bogie and the engine.

According to South Central Railway, the train engine detached and moved a few metres away from the power car. “Our loco-pilot immediately noticed the issue and resolved it,” an official said.

The train resumed its journey at 11:29 am with a delay of 35 minutes and is expected to reach the destination as per time, officials added.

