CM KCR's Tour of Telangana Districts From December 23

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is likely to start the district tour on December 23. During his visit, he is going to meet important leaders from each district and would discuss some strategies on how to gear up for the 2023 Assembly polls.

Earlier, KCR's district tour was scheduled to start on December 19 but it got postponed due to many reasons. It is all known knowledge that TRS leaders have planned statewide protests against centre on December 20 over centre's discrimination on farmers' issues especially paddy procurement in Telangana.

According to the reports, KCR's tour to districts is going to start from Wanaparthy where he would lay the foundation stone for various projects. He will also inaugurate the new integrated district collectorate complex and also the TRS office. KCR would also conduct review meetings with the officials and know the status of different welfare and irrigation schemes in the districts. He would tour Wanaparthy, Jangaon, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts, etc.

The delegation of six cabinet ministers and party MPs are going to meet Union Ministers and discuss the paddy procurement from the state.

