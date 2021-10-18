CM KCR To Visit Yadadri Tomorrow, Will Announce Key Decision

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is going to visit Yadadri on October 19. He will leave for Yadadri from Hyderabad at 11.30 am on Tuesday. He will review the progress of the reconstruction works in Yadadri.

Chinna Jeeyar Swamy has already decided the muhurat for the reopening of the temple. After KCR visiting Yadadri, he would announce the date for the reopening of the temple.

Recently CM KCR along with his wife Shobha and family members visited Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in Muchintal. KCR discussed the reopening of the Yadadri temple and he is likely to make an announcement after Yadadri's visit. KCR will also announce the details and dates of the Maha Sudarshan Yagam to be held during the reopening of the temple. Telangana state government has taken the reconstruction of Yadadri very seriously.

The reconstruction work of the Yadadri temple is going to complete soon. The inauguration of the Pancha Narasimha Temple is going to take place in the first week of November or December, so, the construction of structures is going on a faster pace. The state government has spent nearly Rs.1000 crore on the renovation of the main temple complex as well as other infrastructure works.