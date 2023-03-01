CM KCR to Visit Kamareddy Today

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao will visit the Kamareddy district on Wednesday. The CM will take part in Brahmotsavams being held at the Telangana Tirupati Devasthanam in Timmapur of Birkur mandal in the district.

The Chief Minister will leave Begumpet Airport on Wednesday at 10 am and reach Banswada at 10.40 am.

He will return to Hyderabad at 1.30 pm. The district administration has been asked to make necessary arrangements in the wake of the CM's visit.

