CM KCR To Visit Gandhi Hospital Today Afternoon

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is scheduled to visit Gandhi Hospital on Wednesday afternoon, along with senior health officials, according to reports. This is the first time that he will be visiting the hospital in the capacity of a Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister is slated to personally interact with patients and doctors in the wake of Covid second wave, which has claimed many lives. This will also be his first public appearance after he recovered from COVID last month.

After the inspection, he is expected to review the healthcare services being extended to Covid positive patients at Gandhi Hospital.