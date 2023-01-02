CM KCR to Visit Armoor on January 6

Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao will visit Armoor in Nizamabad district on January 6 to take part in developmental programmes. He will inaugurate the urban park at Chinnapurgandi and lay the foundation stone for integrated market at Ankapur village.

He will also visit Siddulagutta, where central lighting and a ghat road was developed. BRS leaders are working towards organising public meetings during the CM’s visit.

The Chief Minister has laid special focus on Nizamabad district, where his daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 but lost in 2019.

Chandrashekar Rao last month sanctioned Rs 100 crore for the development of Nizamabad town. BRS Nizamabad Urban MLA Bigala Ganesh Gupta took out a massive thanksgiving rally to express gratitude.

The Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 100 crore every year to Nizamabad town for three years since 2016, totalling Rs 300 crore, which were utilised to create infrastructure facilities and resolve several long pending civic issues in the town like underground, drainage system, central lighting system etc.

