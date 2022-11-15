CM KCR Virtually Inaugurates 8 New Govt Medical Colleges Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday formally e-inaugurated the 8 newly established Government Medical Colleges. The Chief Minister virtually inaugurated the medical colleges at 11 am today from Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The formal inauguration marked the beginning of medical classes for 1,150 first year MBBS students in the state. Students who have qualified for the NEET 2022 were admitted in these medical colleges. Telangana government built 8 new medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns with an estimated cost of Rs 4,080 crore.

According to the Health Minister T Harish Rao, the state had only three medical colleges. Under the TRS government the number of medical colleges in Telangana rose to 17 and the government is working to increase this number to 33 in the state. Rajanna Siricilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, and Janagaon districts are likely to get new medical colleges soon.

