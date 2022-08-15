CM KCR Skips Governor's 'At Home' Event

In yet another instance of the widening rift between Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, CM KCR did not turn up at 'At Home' event hosted by the governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on the occasion of 75th Independence Day celebrations.

The governor sent an official invitation to the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues to take part in the event.

“He (CM KCR) was supposed to come. Chief Minister's office has sent an itinerary. We were waiting for him,” Governor Tamilisai told the media when asked about the absence of CM KCR in the At-Home event.