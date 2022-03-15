CM KCR Putting Pressure On Speaker, Says BJP MLA Raja Singh

Three BJP MLAs T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and Etela Rajender were suspended from the ongoing Budget session on March 7th. Raja Singh speaking to the media said that they have met Speaker at his chamber in the Assembly building. He further stated that he has noticed a lot of fear in the speaker's voice and it indirectly shows how KCR is putting pressure on the speaker. It is said that the Speaker will take an appropriate decision. The BJP MLAs later held a meeting at the party office to decide their future course of action.

The Budget Session of the Assembly started on March 7th and Tuesday is the last day of the Budget Session of the Assembly. The BJP MLAs tried to disrupt the Budget Proceedings on March 7th over the government's move to start the Budget session without Governor's address. The speaker announced the suspension of BJP leaders for the entire session. After suspension, the BJP leaders had approached the High Court challenging it. A bench of Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice A. Venkateswar Reddy left the decision to the Speaker. The Court expressed hope that the Speaker would take an appropriate decision on it and the court also directed the Legislature Secretary to ensure that three BJP leader gets to meet the speaker.

