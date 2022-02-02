CM KCR Predicts Future Of TRS In Next Assembly Polls

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has predicted the future of TRS. He said that TRS will get 95-105 seats in the next Assembly elections. He further stressed on the point that elections would be held as per the schedule and ruled out early polls to the State Legislative Assembly. He also stated that the TRS candidates for the next Assembly polls would be announced six months in advance. It is all known knowledge that the pink party had gone for early polls with a purpose for the last polls. He asserted, "We will not repeat the same every time. We will not go for advance polls. But, we have our own victory mantra this time too. People will decide who the main opponent of the TRS is, in the elections."

In response to another question on providing land plots to journalists, KCR said that the case pending at Supreme Court may end in a month or two. He further stated that separate act may be introduced to provide housing plots to journalists and MLAs as well.

On AIMIM's prospects in the Uttar Pradesh elections, he stated AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi was trying to establish himself as a strong leader. KCR said that, "He is the son of Hyderabad and if he is getting recognition as a leader, I am happy as a person from Telangana".

Also Read: Industry Experts React to Union Budget 2022-23