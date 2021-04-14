CM KCR Pays Tribute To BR Ambedkar On His 130th Birth Anniversary

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna and architect of Indian Constitution Dr. Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary on April 14. CM KCR stated that the statehood for Telangana was achieved only because of the foresight of Dr. B R Ambedkar who incorporated necessary provisions in the Constitution. He said that Ambedkar kept all his efforts to make India a secular republic and democratic country without caste discrimination. He recalled the services rendered by Dr. Ambedkar to the country on the occasion.

He further added that "The ideals of Dr. Ambedkar are imbibed in the government schemes and programmes that are being implemented to strengthen the rural economy and provide self-respect to the weaker sections in the society.”

CM KCR said that the state government has created a special fund under SC and ST Sub Plan Act. He also pointed out that the state government has been lending funds to the Dalit industrialists for setting up food processing industries at an interest rate of three percent per annum.

He said that "It is a moment of pride for me as the students from these residential institutions are not only showing their merit in academics but also in various sports and co-curricular events both nationally and internationally."

KCR also added that the government is putting its efforts to encourage inter-caste marriages.

