CM KCR Offers Special Prayers at Kondagattu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday visited Kondagattu temple in Jagtial and offered special prayers to lord Hanuman. He was landed at JNTU near Kondagattu and received by his cabinet colleagues Indrakaran Reddy, Koppula Eshwar and Gangula Kamalakar. He reached Kondagattu by road.

He inspected Koneru, New Puskarini, Bethala Swamy Temple, Seethamma Kanneetidhara, Kondalayarayudu gutta along with officials and local leaders.

It is learnt that the government had released Rs 100 cr fund for the renovation of Kondagattu temple.

Anand Sai, the man behind the makeover of Yadadri temple was roped in for the design of the temple in tune with Agamana Sastra.