HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will personally meet and console the family members of Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu’s family in Suryapet today, June 22.

CM KCR will handover a financial package of Rs five crore to the Colonel's family and an appointment letter for a Group I job for his wife Santoshi and a house site which was allotted to them in Hyderabad's Shaikpet.

He will travel by road from Hyderabad and will reach Suryapet district centre by 2 pm. He will then visit Santhosh Babu's residence in Vidyanagar.

Ahead of the CM KCR visit, minister Jagadish Reddy had already met the family members of the Colonel at Vidya Nagar and informed them about the CM’s visit to their home. The minister said that the CM KCR would reach Suryapet on Monday afternoon as per the schedule.

Officials had made all the necessary security arrangements ahead of CM KCR's visit to the Colonel's family in Suryapet. Along with the CM, Minister Jagadish Reddy, CS Somesh Kumar will visit the Colonel's residence to console his family members.

Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the Bihar Regiment manning the LAC at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, was among 20 soldiers killed in a bloody clash with Chinese troops on Monday night, June 15.

Opposition parties had lashed out at CM KCR for not attending the last rites of Colonel neither meeting the bereaved family.

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir had slammed CM KCR by saying that he has disrespected the family of Colonel and all the martyrs and the Indian army by not attending the last rites of Babu. In order to end all these controversies, CM KCR has finally decided to meet the family members of Colonel Santosh Babu today.

The colonel was cremated with all state and military honours at his native Kesaram village in Suryapet district on Thursday, June 18.