CM KCR Lays Foundation for Airport Express Metro

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday laid the foundation stone for Airport Express Metro. The project is projected worth Rs 6,250 crore. This project starting at Mindspace junction to Shamshabad Airport will be 31 kms long.

The proposed metro will have both ground and underground and elevated stations. It is expected that there will be 10 stations -- Bio-Diversity junction, Nanakramguda, Narsingi, Telangana Police Academy, Rajendranangar, Shamshabad, Airport Cargo station and terminal. These are some of the stations.

