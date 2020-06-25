CM KCR Launches 6th Phase Of Haritha Haram In Telangana

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday launched the sixth phase of ‘Haritha Haram’, which aims at planting 30 crore saplings in the state. To mark the launch of the latest phase of the programme, the chief minister planted a black plum (Alla Neredu) sapling at Narsapur in Medak district. He also inaugurated on this occasion an urban forest developed in an area of 630 acres at a cost of Rs 15 crores.

As part of the ‘Haritha Haram’ programme, it was decided to plant 230 crore saplings across the state. As many as 182 crore saplings have already been planted in the last five years. This year, the government has decided to grow 48 crore plants as part of the sixth phase of Haritha Haram.

The chief minister arrived at Narsapur at 12.20 am and unveiled the Eco Park stone marking the launch of the programme in the presence of Finance Minister T Harish Rao and Forest Minister Indrakaran Reddy and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha.

Earlier, KCR directed officials to adopt the Yadadri model, which was developed based on the Miyawaki method of growing thick forests and setting up of nurseries at every interval of 30 Km on all state and national Highways.

The model was implemented to develop greenery over an acre of land which is part of the Tangadewanam Urban Forest Park near Choutuppal. It produced good results in just over a year.