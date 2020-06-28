HYDERABAD: On the birth centenary of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday said that Telangana state cabinet and Assembly will move a resolution demanding Bharat Ratna for the revered leader.

CM KCR assured that he will personally take a delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will request him to accord Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao.

KCR was present at the PV Rao Centenary celebrations at Necklace Road on Sunday, June 28. He offered floral tributes to the leader. Speaking on the occasion, CM KCR said that PV Narasimha Rao was a great person who taught the greatness of Indian culture to the world.

The Telangana CM also said that five bronze statues of the great leader will be erected in Hyderabad, Warangal, Karimnagar, Vangara and Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

Calling him a "360-degree personality", the CM said that he brought reforms in land rights which benefited the poor.

The CM praised the reforms of the leader and said that during his tenure as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he introduced several reforms in the education sector.

CM KCR said that Gurukul schools concept was introduced by PV Narasimha Rao.

He has not only turned the Department of Education into a Department of Human Resources, but he has also contributed in bringing up many talented students to the country by encouraging Navodaya schools, said KCR.

PV Narasimha Rao served as the ninth Prime Minister for India between 1991 and 1996. He was born in Laknepally village in Narsampet Mandal of Warangal district in Telangana on June 28, 1921.