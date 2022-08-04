CM KCR Inaugurates Integrated Police Command and Control Room in Hyderabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao inaugurated the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills Road no. 12 on Thursday.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali, Cinematography Minister T Srinivas Yadav, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Telangana M Mahendar Reddy and other senior officials were present at the event.

The command and control centre was constructed at a cost of over 600 crores. The foundation of the building was laid in the year 2017.

The centre has five towers A, B, C, D and E. Tower A house the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and Tower-B will be the Technology Fusion Tower with all backups relating to Dial-100, SHE safety, Cyber and Narcotics, Crimesm Incubation centre etc.

Tower-C will house an auditorium and Tower-D will have a media and training centre. Tower-E will have the Command Control and Data Centre for multi-department coordination, CCTV monitoring, war room, and receiving room.