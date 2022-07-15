Telangana CM KCR to Hold TRS Parliamentary Party Meeting Tomorrow

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a parliamentary party meeting with TRS MPs on Saturday at Pragati Bhavan in Hyderabad as the Monsoon session of Parliament is set to begin from July 18. The CM is likely to discuss the strategy to be adopted by the TRS MPs for the upcoming Parliament session.

As a part of the strategy, CM KCR is expected to call on the MPs to fight the policies laid out by the Centre in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and also oppose the BJP's 'undemocratic rule'. He will also direct them to fight the Centre's 'discrimination towards Telangana'.

Further, KCR will also likely ask the MPs to fight the Central government's 'anti-farmer' policies in both houses. The TRS MPs will also likely to be asked to oppose the Centre's economic policies and they will be asked to hold the government accountable for the declining value of the rupee.

