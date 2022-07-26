CM KCR Heads To Delhi For A 3- Day Trip

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday left for Delhi for a three-day visit from the Begumpet airport here. He was accompanied by state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, TRS MPs G Ranjit Reddy, J Santosh Kumar. MLA Sudhir Reddy, TRS National Secretary Sravan Kumar Reddy, Sarda Ravinder Singh, and other leaders. KCR has been meeting leaders of various non-BJP parties over the alleged anti-people policies of the NDA government for some time now.

Sources say that as part of the Delhi tip he is slated to meet Draupadi Murmunu who has been elected as the 15th President of India. It is reported that the CM's office has already approached the President's office for her appointment. The TRS party has announced its support for Margaret Alva, who will be contesting the Vice President election that is going to be held on the 6th of next month. CM KCR is likely to meet MPs of his party as well as MPs of like-minded parties regarding this election.

KCR is also likely to hold a meeting with the national media in Delhi regarding various national issues. Meanwhile, KCR, who has been criticizing the policies of BJP- led government, is expected to explain them through conferences and meetings to be held across the country. For that purpose, a roadmap was also prepared by the TRS party for organizing farmers' conferences across the country.

Rakesh Tikait, Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) member and Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader has held discussions about these meetings with various leaders of farmers' associations. They is a possibility of announcing the schedule for organizing farmers' conferences in the northern states during his visit.

