Nov 27, 2022, 12:08 IST
CM KCR Hails Telangana Aerospace Startups Dhruva And Skyroot For Making History In Space Sector

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao has termed the successful launch of two nanosatellites - ‘Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2’, as a milestone in the history of the country’s enterprising start-ups.

These nanosatellites have been sent by the Hyderabad start-up company, Dhruva Space Tech, along with ISRO’s PSLV-C54 rocket. The Chief Minister described the launch of the satellites by the private sector as a great success. The Chief Minister noted that with the success of the recently launched ‘Vikram-S’ satellite, Telangana start-up company and T-Hub member ‘Skyroot’ created history by becoming the first private company in the country to launch a satellite. He said with these experiments, Hyderabad start-up companies opened doors of new opportunities in the Indian space sector. He added that these successful satellite experiments brought laurels to Telangana worldwide and claimed that Hyderabad’s prominence as a start-up city has doubled through these satellite launches.  

Meanwhile, The First signals from the private nanosatellites Thybolt -1 and Thybolt-2 have been recorded over Hyderabad late last night. These satellites have been successfully put into orbit onboard PSLV-C54 rocket yesterday.

Dhruv Space, a private Indian spaceflight company, CEO Sanjay Nekkanti shared the telemetry packets from these nanosatellites to All India Radio News. These nanosatellites were put in a circular, polar Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 511 kilometres yesterday.

