HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekara Rao has termed the successful launch of two nanosatellites - ‘Thybolt 1 and Thybolt 2’, as a milestone in the history of the country’s enterprising start-ups.

These nanosatellites have been sent by the Hyderabad start-up company, Dhruva Space Tech, along with ISRO’s PSLV-C54 rocket. The Chief Minister described the launch of the satellites by the private sector as a great success. The Chief Minister noted that with the success of the recently launched ‘Vikram-S’ satellite, Telangana start-up company and T-Hub member ‘Skyroot’ created history by becoming the first private company in the country to launch a satellite. He said with these experiments, Hyderabad start-up companies opened doors of new opportunities in the Indian space sector. He added that these successful satellite experiments brought laurels to Telangana worldwide and claimed that Hyderabad’s prominence as a start-up city has doubled through these satellite launches.

Thank you @KTRTRS garu for this wonderful gesture of joining our mission #Prarambh success celebrations at @THubHyd and announcing a first of its kind integrated rocket facility in Telangana. Our team had a blast listening and interacting with you 🚀 https://t.co/MTuzeGDSdn — Skyroot Aerospace (@SkyrootA) November 26, 2022

Meanwhile, The First signals from the private nanosatellites Thybolt -1 and Thybolt-2 have been recorded over Hyderabad late last night. These satellites have been successfully put into orbit onboard PSLV-C54 rocket yesterday.

Dhruv Space, a private Indian spaceflight company, CEO Sanjay Nekkanti shared the telemetry packets from these nanosatellites to All India Radio News. These nanosatellites were put in a circular, polar Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 511 kilometres yesterday.

It’s official: our #ThyboltMission satellites are in #Space! Here’s the moment we learned of a successful separation of Thybolt-1 & Thybolt-2 from our 1U Satellite Orbital Deployer onboard #ISRO’s PSLV C54! pic.twitter.com/x8QuVP4NJE — Dhruva Space (@DhruvaSpace) November 26, 2022

