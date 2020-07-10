HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday has expressed his regret and pain over the damage caused to places of worship at the secretariat premises in Hyderabad during the demolition of old buildings. A new temple and mosques would be constructed in a more spacious site and handed over to the concerned, the CM said in a statement.

"The government has begun to construct a new Secretariat Building complex by demolishing the existing old buildings. I came to know that the temple and mosque adjacent to the old buildings were damaged due to the fall of debris on them while demolishing the buildings. I felt sorry about the incident. It should not have happened. The government’s intention is to build a new complex by demolishing the old buildings without causing any damage to the temple or the mosque,” the CM clarified.

“Telangana State is a secular State. We will continue the secular spirit come what may. This incident happened unexpectedly. Everyone should understand this properly without prejudice,” KCR urged.

KCR's statement comes after Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi and several religious scholars and several leaders of Muslim organizations have released a joint statement condemning the demolition of two mosques in Secretariat premises and demanded reconstruction of mosques at the same spot.

The state government began the demolition of the old secretariat complex on July 7 to pave the way for the construction of a new building.

The move came days after the Telangana High Court dismissed a bunch of pleas challenging the state's decision to construct a new secretariat complex in Hyderabad.