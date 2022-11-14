CM KCR to e-Inaugurate 8 Newly-established Govt Medical Colleges on Tuesday

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will virtually inaugurate the newly established 8 Government Medical Colleges on Tuesday. The Chief Minister will launch the commencement of educational classes in these medical institutions at one from Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad.

The first academic year of MBBS courses in 8 new government medical colleges will be started by KCR. These new government medical colleges have been established in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam towns.

రాష్ట్రంలో నూతనంగా నిర్మించిన 8 ప్రభుత్వ వైద్య కళాశాలల్లో విద్యాబోధన తరగతులను ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు రేపు మధ్యాహ్నం 12 గంటలకు ప్రగతి భవన్ నుంచి ఆన్‌లైన్ ద్వారా ఒకేసారి ప్రారంభించనున్నారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) November 14, 2022



With the official inauguration, 1,150 first year MBBS students will begin their medical education from tomorrow. According to the Health Minister T Harish Rao, the state had only three medical colleges. Under the TRS government the number of medical colleges in Telangana rose to 17 and the government is working to increase this number to 33 in the state.

Also Read: KTR Seeks Centre’s Approval for BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro Project