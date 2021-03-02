CM KCR Congratulates ISRO On Successful Launch Of PSLV-C51

Hyderabad: Telangana Prime Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on the successful launch of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) C51 / Amazonia-1 mission.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on the successful launch of Brazil's Amazonia-1 satellite by ISRO's PSLV-C51. Rao said ISRO has proved to be one of the world's leading space research organizations. He congratulated the scientists, engineers, other technical staff, and employees of the ISRO for the success. The CM said that with the launch of PSLV-C51, ISRO is one of the largest leading organizations in the world.

Rao also noted that many countries have chosen ISRO for their technical needs, and this has once again brought reputation into the country. He also congratulated the scientists, engineers, other technical staff, and employees of the ISRO on their success.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on the successful launch of the Brazilian Amazonia-1 satellite by ISRO.

With its first launch in 2021, ISRO launched the PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24.

PSLV-C51 / Amazonia-1 is the first dedicated commercial mission of New Space India Limited (NSIL), a Government of India under the Department of Space. The NSIL undertakes this mission under a commercial agreement with Spaceflight Inc. USA.

Amazonia-1 is the optical earth observation satellite of the National Institute for Space Research (INPE). This satellite would further strengthen the existing structure by providing users with remote sensing to users for monitoring deforestation in the Amazon region and analyzing diversified agriculture in the Brazilian area.

PSLV-C51, which is the 53rd mission of PSLV, launched Amazonia-1 from Brazil as the primary satellite. A total of 18 fellow passengers were also lifted from the Satish Dhawan space center on Sunday at 10:24.

The 18 fellow passenger satellites contain four from IN-SPACs (three UNITYsats from the consortium of three Indian academic institutes and One Satish Dhawan Sat from Space Kidz India) and 14 from NSIL.

